Nashik: Eight Bribe-Takers Caught Red-Handed Simultaneously In Yeola, Six Forest Officials Among Accused | File Photo (Representational Image)

Nashik: In a major anti-corruption crackdown, as many as eight people were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹11,500 in exchange for granting permission to cut and sell teak trees. The shocking incident took place in Yeola and involved six public servants from the Forest Range Officer’s office, along with two private individuals. The action by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has created a stir in the forest department and government circles across Nashik district.



According to information received, a farmer from Dahegaon Patoda (Yeola taluka) had applied to the Forest Department for permission to cut teak trees located on his farmland bearing Gut No. 61. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹19,000 for granting the permission. After negotiations, the amount was settled at ₹11,500.



Following the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap on Tuesday (May 19) within the jurisdiction of Yeola City Police Station. Forest Guard Pankaj Nagpure accepted ₹5,000 on behalf of the main accused, Forester Bhausaheb Mali. The remaining accused junior clerk Pravin Bhosale, forest guard Akash Koli, forest workers Vijay Londhe and Ramnath Bhorkade, private data operator Nikhil Arane, and private driver Sunil Bhuruk also accepted their share of the bribe. The ACB team apprehended all of them red-handed while accepting the money.