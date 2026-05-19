Nashik: Severe Water Crisis Hits Rural Areas; 238 Tankers Supply Water To 109 Villages And Hamlets | Sourced

Nashik: Rural parts of Nashik district are facing an intense water crisis as rising summer temperatures continue to dry up wells, borewells and local water sources. With temperatures touching around 42 degrees Celsius since April, thousands of residents are struggling for daily water needs under the scorching heat.

According to the district administration, nearly 2 lakh citizens from 109 villages and 238 hamlets are currently dependent on tanker water supply. At present, 238 tankers have been deployed across the district to provide drinking water in severely affected areas.

To manage the worsening situation, the administration has also taken control of 52 wells. Out of these, five wells are directly supplying water to three villages, while the remaining wells are being used to fill tankers for distribution in water-scarce regions.

Officials fear the situation may worsen further in the coming weeks as temperatures are expected to rise even more. The administration has assured that regular tanker services are being maintained to avoid disruption in supply, but villagers continue to face major difficulties in accessing water for daily use.

The crisis has become an added concern for the administration ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, as authorities now have to balance both rural and urban water management.

Among the worst-affected areas, Yeola taluka has reported water scarcity in 83 locations, including 36 villages and 47 hamlets, where 33 tankers are currently in operation. Igatpuri taluka is also facing serious shortages, with 20 tankers supplying water to eight villages and 41 hamlets.