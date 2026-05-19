Nashik: Two Toddler Siblings Drown After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit Near Chikhali |

Nashik: A heart-wrenching incident occurred around 11:00 AM on Monday at Chikhali, near Borgaon, where two young siblings drowned after falling into a water-filled pit. The deceased children have been identified as Darshan Jagdish Bhoye (aged 4) and Tanmay Nilesh Bhoye (aged 3).

According to reports regarding the incident, around 10:30 AM, while the two siblings were playing near their home, they accidentally fell into a water-filled pit that had been excavated for construction purposes. Panic ensued among the family members the moment they realised what had happened. Nearby villagers immediately pulled the children out of the water and rushed them to the Primary Health Centre in Borgaon. However, both children were declared dead before any medical treatment could be administered.

Post-mortem examinations on the bodies were conducted at the Surgana Rural Hospital. Following the post-mortems, the bodies were handed over to the relatives, and the final rites were performed at Chikhali. As the two children were biological siblings, a pall of gloom descended over the entire locality.