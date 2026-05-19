Surya Ghar Yojana: Over 53,000 Consumers In Nashik Circle Become Solar Power Producers | PTI

Nashik: The Central Government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has received a strong response across MSEDCL’s Nashik Circle, with 53,656 consumers installing rooftop solar systems and becoming power producers themselves. Together, these installations have achieved a combined electricity generation capacity of 187 MW.

MSEDCL officials said awareness campaigns have been actively conducted across the region to encourage people to adopt solar energy under the scheme. Chief Engineer of MSEDCL Nashik Circle, Sundar Latpate, has appealed to consumers to make maximum use of the initiative.

The PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to provide free electricity for consumers using up to 300 units per month while also allowing households to earn income by selling surplus electricity generated through rooftop solar systems.

Under MSEDCL’s Ahilyanagar Division, 21,658 consumers have installed rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 72.65 MW. In Malegaon Division, 4,426 consumers have installed systems generating 14.97 MW, while Nashik Division has recorded the highest participation with 27,572 consumers and an installed capacity of 99.69 MW.

The Central Government provides subsidies under the scheme to encourage the installation of rooftop solar projects. Consumers receive ₹30,000 subsidy for a 1 kW solar project, ₹60,000 for a 2 kW project and up to ₹78,000 for projects of 3 kW or more. Housing societies are also eligible for subsidies of ₹18,000 per kW up to 500 kW capacity.

Officials said a 1 kW solar project can generate nearly 120 units of electricity every month, depending on sunlight conditions. The generated electricity can be used for household needs, helping consumers significantly reduce or even eliminate their electricity bills.

Apart from financial savings, officials added that increased use of solar energy also contributes towards environmental protection and the promotion of clean energy across the state.