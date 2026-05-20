VIDEO: Pune Municipal Corporation Seals RCC Coaching Centre In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

Pune: PMC Seals RCC Coaching Centre In NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday sealed the Deccan branch of RCC Coaching Classes in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.



The coaching institute is owned by Shivraj Motegaonkar, who was arrested last week by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the case. During the civic action, PMC officials also carried out a demolition drive at the premises and removed allegedly illegal tin sheds installed on the property before sealing the office.



The action comes amid an expanding investigation into the alleged nationwide examination leak network linked to the NEET UG 2026 examination.

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Earlier on Monday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi remanded Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to nine days of CBI custody. The agency had sought 10 days of custodial interrogation, claiming that the accused played an active role in leaking the chemistry examination paper before the NEET UG 2026 examination.



Special CBI Judge Ajay Gulati, while granting the remand, observed that custodial interrogation was necessary to identify and apprehend other accused persons allegedly involved in the conspiracy. The court also noted that investigators need to recover and analyse digital devices, communication records and financial transactions connected to the alleged paper leak racket.



In its submission before the court, the CBI stated that Motegaonkar runs RCC Coaching Institute in Latur and is suspected of having distributed copies of the leaked question paper to students ahead of the examination. The agency is also probing his alleged links with another accused, Prahalad Kulkarni.



The court, while allowing the remand application, observed that the investigation is at a “very initial and crucial stage” and directed that the accused be produced before the court again on May 26 after completion of police custody.



The NEET UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 following allegations of a coordinated paper leak. The examination was conducted across 551 cities in India and 14 international cities at more than 5,400 centres, with over 22 lakh students appearing for the medical entrance test.