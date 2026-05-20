Activist Vijay Kumbhar Alleges Fake Job Racket Operating In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Bodies, Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis

Vijay Kumbhar Alleges Fake Job Racket Operating In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Bodies, Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis | X / Dev_Fadnavis

Pune: Pune-based social activist and RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has alleged that fake job rackets are operating in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations by using forged signatures, logos and seals of senior civic officials to cheat unemployed youths.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) addressed to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Kumbhar claimed that gangs are falsely promising jobs in civic bodies and collecting lakhs of rupees from job seekers. He said fake appointment letters carrying forged signatures and official seals of municipal commissioners and other officers are being issued to youths.

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Kumbhar Explains The Modus Operandi…

Kumbhar said many victims realise they have been cheated only after reaching municipal offices to join work. He questioned why civic officials who come across such cases allegedly fail to inform senior authorities or initiate police action against those involved in the fraud.

He also alleged that despite complaints from cheated youths, municipal officials have not taken the matter seriously. Raising questions over the role of civic authorities, Kumbhar asked whether the continued silence of officials amounts to “tacit consent” to the ongoing fraud.

Questions Civic Bodies’ Stance…

The activist further questioned why municipal corporations have not lodged police complaints despite forged signatures and fake documents being used in the names of senior officers. He stated that failing to report such offences despite knowing about them could itself amount to a serious lapse.

Kumbhar claimed that forged signatures of several senior officials have surfaced in these fake appointment letters. He named former Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Additional Commissioner Ravindra Binwade, Deputy Commissioner Raju Nandkar and former Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar among those whose names and signatures were allegedly misused.

Complaint Submitted To CM…

He also said the current municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad -- Naval Kishore Ram and Dr Vijay Suryawanshi -- should take immediate steps in the matter instead of delaying action through administrative procedures.

Kumbhar said he had already submitted a complaint regarding the issue to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and demanded strict action against all those involved in the alleged job fraud racket.