Pune: Activist Raises Questions Over Engineering Department Appointments, Alleges Irregularities In PMC Construction Wing | Sourced

Pune: The Discipline Punekars Forum has alleged serious irregularities in the functioning of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s construction department, raising concerns over favouritism, violation of government norms, and questionable appointments of engineering officers.

According to the forum, Praveen Shende, an officer who worked in the construction department for several years, allegedly pursued a part-time engineering degree without obtaining official permission from the civic administration.

The forum further alleged that although Shende was transferred out of the construction department nearly six months ago, he has now been given additional charge of a post that qualifies for promotion to the rank of Superintending Engineer.

It has been claimed that the appointment was made despite the presence of several senior and more qualified engineers currently working under him. The forum alleged that both government regulations and Municipal Corporation service rules were violated while assigning him the additional responsibility. Sources further claimed that, despite allegedly being ineligible for promotion to the post of Superintending Engineer, Shende has been entrusted with the additional charge of two such posts simultaneously.

The allegations also mention Sandeep Chabukswar, who has reportedly served in the construction department as a Junior Engineer for several years. According to the forum, Chabukswar allegedly maintained close ties with former City Engineer Prashant Waghmare and was entrusted with responsibilities linked to private works during a special campaign related to Waghmare’s family functions.

The forum has also alleged that several Class III and Class IV employees and officers continue to work in the construction department despite not being officially posted there.

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According to the allegations, many of these engineering officers continue to play a significant role in administrative decision-making under the present City Engineer. The forum further claimed that some officers have continued operating in departments associated with lucrative approvals, including building permissions, for several years without proper qualifications or official appointments.

The forum has additionally alleged that illegal financial gains were accumulated under the protection of former City Engineer Prashant Waghmare.

The allegations made by the forum have not yet been independently verified. No official response has so far been issued by the concerned officers or the Pune Municipal Corporation administration regarding the claims.