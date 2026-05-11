Pune: Fake Power Of Attorney Used To Claim Market Yard Shops, Fraud Case Filed Against Two | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: A case of alleged fraud has been registered at Sahakarnagar Police Station against two persons for allegedly preparing a fake power of attorney document and attempting to claim ownership rights over shops in the fruit and vegetable section of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee Market Yard.

The accused have been identified as Madhav Pandurang Borate (73), a resident of Koregaon Park, and Rupesh Ashok Sameel (52), a resident of Bibvewadi. The complaint was lodged by Kshitij Khedkar (27), a resident of Deccan Gymkhana.

According to police, the incident dates back to September 4, 2025, when an allegedly forged power of attorney document was registered at the office of the Sub-Registrar at Dhanakwadi on Satara Road. The accused allegedly used the document to stake a claim over shops numbered 182, 183, 184 and 86 located in the fruit-and-vegetable section of Market Yard.

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Police said the property originally belonged to the Borate family. After registered relinquishment deeds by legal heirs, the ownership came in the name of Kamalabai Pandurang Borate, who later transferred all rights through a will to her elder son, Ravindra Borate. Ravindra Borate handled all business operations and repaid loans related to the firm. Subsequently, in 1996, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee registered the lease in his name.

Following Ravindra Borate’s death in November 2011, ownership rights were transferred to his wife, Ingrid Ravindra Borate. Madhav Borate had challenged the matter in court, but the court ruled in favour of Ingrid Borate. The Market Committee also recorded her as the sole legal heir.

Later, on June 29, 2024, Ingrid Borate executed a will in favour of complainant Kshitij Khedkar and Hemant Pishorilal Malik, granting them rights over the Market Yard shops. The court granted a probate certificate to the duo on January 7, 2025, following which the Market Committee officially transferred the records in their names on January 24, 2025.

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Police said the complainants have since been paying electricity bills, property tax, cess, labour charges and other maintenance expenses related to the shops.

However, on December 26, 2025, the Directorate of Marketing issued a notice to the complainants after Madhav Borate and his alleged power of attorney holder, Rupesh Sameel, submitted an application challenging their ownership. During scrutiny, the complainants discovered that the power of attorney document submitted by the accused was allegedly forged.

Investigations revealed that the document consisted of 13 pages, but only six pages were allegedly submitted before the Directorate of Marketing in an attempt to mislead authorities and fraudulently claim rights over the properties.

Police Sub-Inspector Kalpana Kale is further investigating the matter.