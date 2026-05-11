Pune Police Detain 5 Bangladeshi Women Living Illegally In Budhwar Peth; 94 Held In 11 Months | Anand Chaini (File Photo)

In a major operation conducted in Pune's Budhwar Peth area, Faraskhana Police detained five Bangladeshi women who were allegedly residing illegally in the area and engaged in prostitution.

The action was carried out during a combing operation conducted between 1am and 9am on Monday in the red-light area. The operation was launched following directions issued by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to identify and take action against Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the city.

Senior Police Inspector Prashant Bhasme of Faraskhana Police Station had instructed officers from the investigation team and Anti-Trafficking Cell to intensify the search for illegal Bangladeshi nationals in the area.

According to police, Sub-Inspector Arvind Shinde received confidential information that several Bangladeshi women were residing illegally at a building in Budhwar Peth. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at the location and detained five women found residing illegally in the area.

During interrogation, the women allegedly admitted that they had crossed the Bangladesh border illegally and entered India without valid documents. Police said they were residing in Budhwar Peth and were engaged in prostitution to earn their livelihood.

Krushikesh Rawale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), said, "Documentary evidence confirming their Bangladeshi nationality was recovered during the investigation, following which all five women were taken into custody for further legal action. So far, 94 illegal Bangladeshi nationals residing in the Budhwar Peth area have been taken into custody in the last 11 months. All illegal immigrants will be deported soon. Action against illegal immigrants will continue."