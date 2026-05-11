Pune: MLA Chetan Tupe Seeks PMC Clarification Over Licensed Plumber Charges In Mohammadwadi | X/@ChetanVTupe

Pune: Hadapsar MLA on Monday sought an immediate clarification from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding charges allegedly being demanded by licensed plumbers from residential societies in Mohammadwadi for new water connections.

Tupe said citizens of Mohammadwadi should not face exploitation at the hands of vested interests and expressed serious concern over complaints alleging that some licensed plumbers were demanding nearly Rs 50,000 from housing societies for facilitating water connection work.

“Citizens should not be forced to pay arbitrary amounts to licensed plumbers. The PMC administration must clearly specify the official charges applicable for new water connections and ensure complete transparency in the process,” Tupe said.

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The MLA clarified that the responsibility of internal pipeline work up to the tapping point lies with the respective housing societies, while the actual tapping connection work falls under the PMC’s jurisdiction and responsibility.

He further demanded that any approved charges should be officially communicated by the civic administration, reflected in PMC billing records and accompanied by proper receipts to maintain accountability and transparency.

Tupe also pointed out that nearly 2,700 licensed plumbers operate under the PMC system across Pune city and therefore remain accountable to the civic administration.

Prabhag 41 corporator also raised concerns over the alleged charges and termed the reported Rs 50,000 amount as exorbitant.

“The charges allegedly being demanded from societies are excessive and should not be imposed on residents of Mohammadwadi,” Bandal said.

Residents from several housing societies in Mohammadwadi have recently voiced concerns over alleged overcharging by licensed plumbers for facilitating new PMC water connections, prompting demands for a transparent and standardised system for the recovery of charges.