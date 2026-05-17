Seven Months After CM Devendra Fadnavis Halted BMC Transfer Scam, 55 Tainted Officials Resurface In New Routine Posting List | File Photo

Mumbai: Over seven months after the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis halted the alleged BMC transfer scam, similar postings appear to be resurfacing as routine transfers, with around 55 officials linked to the earlier list flagged by BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha. He has urged BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to intervene, noting the orders are yet to receive final approvals.

Earlier List Had 161 Officials with Cash Demands

In October last year, a transfer order covering 161 officials, including sub- and assistant engineers, sparked allegations of a “cash-for-postings” scam, with claims that senior BMC officials demanded Rs. 5–40 lakh for transfers and promotions. The orders were subsequently put on hold by then Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani over procedural irregularities, and were later scrapped by Chief Minister.

Kotecha said a fresh transfer order is now being processed, ostensibly as a routine exercise, but flagged that around 55 officials in the proposed list have been assigned the same postings as in the earlier October list. “We have submitted this list to BMC Commissioner. Approvals for a few officials have already been cleared, while the file is yet to reach the Additional Municipal Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner," he said.

BMC Sets Up Committee for Transparency

Meanwhile, the BMC last month set up a special committee, headed by the Director (Engineering and Services), to bring transparency to engineer transfers, covering around 4,500 personnel. Alongside, it plans a dedicated online platform—on the lines of State Transport and Veterinary departments—to standardise and streamline the process.

A senior civic official said the proposed digital system will shift engineer transfers entirely online, aiming to minimise manual intervention and enhance transparency, accountability, and fairness. In October 2025, RTI activist Anil Galgali and BJP Mumbai president Ameet Satam had raised complaints with Gagrani, alleging irregularities and a possible “transfer scam” involving senior civic officials.

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