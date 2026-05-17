BMC Seeks Final CRZ Nod From MCZMA For 54 Tenement Housing Project At Fort's Cochin Street For Conservancy Workers |

Mumbai: After securing in-principle approval from the Mumbai Port Authority for a housing project for conservancy workers at Cochin Street in Fort, the BMC has applied to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for final Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance to commence construction. The project proposes 54 tenements of 238 sq ft each.

Ground-Plus-Nine-Story Building Planned

Under Ashray Yojana, the BMC had submitted a proposal to the MCZMA for the redevelopment of the Municipal Staff Colony No. 3, at Cochin street and Calicut street within the Fort precinct. There is a proposal to construct a ground-plus-nine-story building on this plot, which has an area of ​​489.14 square meters; the height of the building will be 29.30 meters. As this plot falls within the CRZ area—in accordance with the approved Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) 2019—CRZ clearance is required prior to commencing the project.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker and Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar performed the bhoomi pujan for the project at Cochin Street in October 2024. However, the project has since been held up for nearly a year due to pending lease formalities with the Mumbai Port Authority. Estimated at Rs. 17 crore, the 1,892.15 sq m plot is jointly held, with 1,403 sq m under the civic body and 489.13 sq m under the Mumbai Port Trust, adding to procedural complexities.

Corporator Seeks Urgent Intervention

The Authority granted in-principle approval for the project on February 2, 2026. However, final CRZ clearance from the MCZMA remains a mandatory prerequisite before construction can begin. BJP corporator from Colaba Makarand Narwekar has written to MCZMA Chairperson Jayshree Bhoj, seeking urgent intervention to expedite the clearance, citing the long-pending housing needs of sanitation workers who play a vital role in keeping Mumbai clean and livable. He added that, in line with Mumbai Port Trust approval, the BMC submitted its application to MCZMA on May 5.

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