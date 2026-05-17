Bhiwandi Census Disrupted By Summer Heat And Locked Houses, Teachers' Body Demands Extension Until November 2026 | File Photo

Bhiwandi: The ongoing Census operations across Maharashtra are facing serious disruptions due to the intense summer heat and the large number of locked houses during the vacation season, prompting demands for an extension of the survey timeline. In this regard, Shikshan Kranti Sanghatana State President Sudhir Ghagas has written to Chief Principal Census Officer Dr. Nirupama Dange and Principal Secretary of the School Education and Sports Department Ranjit Singh Deol, seeking major changes in the scheduled phases of the Census programme.

Letter Highlights Severe Ground Realities

In the letter addressed to the senior officials, Sudhir Ghagas highlighted that the state is currently witnessing severe heatwave conditions, making it increasingly difficult for enumerators and supervisors to conduct door-to-door Census work efficiently. He pointed out that schools and colleges are presently closed for summer vacations, due to which many families have temporarily shifted to their native villages or gone out for tourism and holidays.

As a result, a significant number of houses are found locked during field visits, severely affecting the pace and accuracy of data collection. Ghagas stated that the situation has created practical difficulties for the staff involved in the Census exercise, making it challenging to complete the household survey within the stipulated period.

80% Census Staff Are Teachers Falling Ill

The organisation further noted that nearly 80 percent of the workforce engaged in Census duties comprises teachers and education department employees. Due to continuous exposure to extreme temperatures while conducting field visits, several enumerators and supervisors have reportedly fallen ill, which has further slowed down the progress of the operation.

Considering the prevailing circumstances, the organisation has demanded that the deadline for completion of the house-listing and household Census work be extended till November 2026. The letter also urged the government to grant special leave or compensatory leave to teachers and employees engaged in Census duties during the summer vacation period.

No New Academic Activities During Census

Apart from the extension demand, the organisation has appealed to the state government not to organise new academic curriculum-related activities or other educational training programmes during the Census period, stating that simultaneous administrative and educational responsibilities are putting additional pressure on teachers involved in the nationwide exercise.

Sudhir Ghagas has requested the authorities to take serious note of the difficulties being faced by the Census staff and take an appropriate decision in the larger interest of ensuring smooth, accurate and efficient implementation of the Census process across the state.

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