Kalyan Enthusiasts Witness Rare 'Zero Shadow Day' Phenomenon At Subhash Maidan In Public Science Outreach Event |

Kalyan: In a fascinating display of astronomy and science awareness, citizens in Kalyan on Sunday enthusiastically witnessed the rare celestial phenomenon known as ‘Zero Shadow Day’ at Subhash Maidan. The special observation programme was jointly organised by Akash Mitra Mandal and Subhedarwada Katta, drawing a large number of students, science enthusiasts and amateur astronomers.

Unique Learning Experience for Students

The event turned into a unique learning experience as participants observed how, for a brief period objects cast almost no shadow when the Sun is positioned exactly overhead. The phenomenon sparked curiosity among attendees, especially students eager to understand the scientific principles behind the event.

Addressing the gathering, Hemant Mone, president of Akash Mitra Mandal and senior astronomy enthusiast, explained the science behind Zero Shadow Day in a simple and engaging manner. He elaborated on how the phenomenon occurs due to the Sun reaching the zenith position directly above a particular location on Earth, causing vertical objects to momentarily lose their visible shadows.

Occurs Only in Tropical Regions

Mone further informed participants that the event occurs only on specific days of the year in regions situated between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn. He stressed that such public science programmes play a vital role in nurturing scientific curiosity among young minds.

Senior astronomy enthusiast and scientist Arvind Kolge conducted live practical demonstrations to help attendees directly observe the zero-shadow effect. Using scientific experiments and real-time observations, Kolge explained the significance of the phenomenon in astronomical studies and Earth-Sun geometry.

Interactive Q&A Session for Participants

Students and science lovers actively participated in the demonstrations and interacted with experts throughout the programme. Organisers also conducted an open question-and-answer session, where participants’ doubts regarding astronomy, shadows and solar movement were addressed in detail.

Other members of Akash Mitra Mandal, including astronomy enthusiasts Vidyesh Kulkarni, Sanjay Pandey, Nikhil Gedam and Archit Gokhale, highlighted the scientific importance of Zero Shadow Day and its relevance in promoting astronomy education and observational science.

The programme also witnessed the presence of former MLA Narendra Pawar, Prof Rajendra Kavthekar and several prominent citizens. Hundreds of people gathered at the venue to experience the rare occurrence firsthand.

Organisers stated that the primary objective behind conducting the programme was to cultivate scientific temper among students, encourage rational thinking and inspire future generations to take greater interest in science and astronomy.

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