Maharashtra Tops First-Ever NCRB Animal Cruelty List With 2,927 Cases As National Data Breaks 34-Year Silence | Representational Image

Mumbai: Animal cruelty and abuse cases have, for the first time, been recorded separately at the national level by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). However, Maharashtra has emerged with an alarming distinction in the inaugural data release. According to the NCRB’s “Crime in India 2024” report, Maharashtra recorded 2,927 cases of animal cruelty, the highest in the country.

Nearly One-Third of National Cases from Maharashtra

The report states that a total of 9,039 animal cruelty cases were registered across India in 2024, of which nearly one-third were from Maharashtra alone. The figures have raised serious concerns over the increasing incidents of abuse and violence against animals in the state. Nationwide, 10,312 accused persons were arrested in connection with these cases. The charge-sheet filing rate stood at around 96.7 per cent, while the conviction rate was recorded at 80.5 per cent.

Animal welfare activists have welcomed the move, saying the figures represent only the reported cases and that the actual scale of cruelty may be much higher. The registered offences include cattle smuggling, violence against dogs, and cruelty towards cats, horses, donkeys, goats and other animals. Earlier, offences registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 did not have separate official statistics, resulting in many incidents remaining unreported or suppressed. However, with the introduction of separate NCRB records and provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), violence against animals is now likely to be treated as a more serious criminal offence rather than a minor violation.

Official Data to Strengthen Policy and Litigation

Activists believe that the availability of official data will help frame stronger animal welfare policies and make it easier to pursue public interest litigations in courts. Animal welfare organisations have demanded stricter implementation of animal protection laws, better shelter facilities, and improved management systems for stray animals. Police officer Sudhir Kudalkar, who runs the NGO “Pure Love for Animal (PAL)”, told FPJ that for the first time, the NCRB has officially documented animal cruelty cases across India under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“Nearly 10,000 cases were registered in 2024. This is a major and historic step towards securing justice for voiceless animals. However, this is only the beginning. Many incidents of animal cruelty still go unreported. It is believed that only 10 to 20 per cent of actual cases are officially registered,” Kudalkar said. He further said that they would urge the government, concerned authorities, and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to make animal cruelty offences non-bailable and increase the minimum penalty to more than ₹25,000.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/