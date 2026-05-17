Dadar Railway Station Gets Modern Electronic Interlocking System, Replacing 34-Year-Old Panel Setup |

Mumbai: Dadar railway station, one of the busiest junctions in Mumbai’s suburban network, has been upgraded with a new Siemens WESTRACE MK2 Electronic Interlocking (EI) system, replacing the old panel interlocking setup that had been in operation since 1992.

Key Interchange Point for Multiple Lines

Railway officials said the new signalling system was commissioned on Saturday as part of the ongoing modernization of Mumbai’s suburban rail infrastructure. Dadar station is a key interchange point between Western Railway and Central Railway and also connects with upcoming Metro corridors, making it one of the most critical transit hubs in the city.

The earlier conventional panel interlocking system had been functioning for nearly 34 years. With the latest upgrade, the station now has a modern electronic interlocking system with 103 operational routes. Officials said the new system will improve operational flexibility, reduce the chances of signalling failures and ensure smoother train movement.

Dual Detection and Redundancy Features

The upgraded signalling network includes dual detection systems, integrated power supply systems with auto changeover, data loggers and redundancy arrangements aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations even during technical failures.

Railway officials said the commissioning work was completed within the scheduled traffic block period under the supervision of the Signal and Telecommunication (S&T) department.

The upgrade is significant for Mumbai’s suburban railway network, which carries millions of passengers daily. Railway authorities believe the modern signalling system will help improve efficiency, reliability and safety at Dadar station, where train movements remain extremely dense throughout the day.

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