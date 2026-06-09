Angels Of Pune: From Medical Aid To Food Support, Sanjivani NGO Becomes A Lifeline For Needy Patients | Sourced

Pune: In a city known for its educational institutions, industries and healthcare facilities, there are also organisations working quietly behind the scenes to ensure help reaches those who need it most. This week, our Angels of Pune feature shines a spotlight on Sanjivani NGO, an organisation that has been supporting underprivileged communities for nearly two decades.

Founded in 2007 by Babu Torambe, a retired Indian Army serviceman who dedicated 26 years of his life to serving the nation, Sanjivani NGO was born from a simple desire to help those facing hardship. After retirement, Torambe turned his focus towards social service, determined to ensure that a lack of financial resources would not prevent people from accessing healthcare and other essential support.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rahul Babu Torambe, son of Sanjivani NGO founder Shri Babu Torambe, recalled how the initiative began.

“My father initially started helping farmers who were struggling with serious health issues. He would bring them to Pune for treatment and help them navigate hospitals and medical procedures. As word spread, more people began reaching out for help, and gradually what started as individual acts of support grew into a full-fledged organisation,” he said.

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Today, healthcare remains at the heart of Sanjivani’s work. Every year, families from rural Maharashtra travel to Pune seeking specialised treatment, surgeries and advanced medical care that may not be available in their hometowns. For many, the costs involved can be overwhelming.

Sanjivani acts as a bridge between such patients and healthcare providers, helping families connect with hospitals, understand treatment options and access available assistance. Through its network, the organisation also helps patients secure concessions wherever possible, easing the financial burden on economically weaker families.

“When a family arrives in Pune for a major operation, they are often already under immense stress. Our role is to guide them, connect them with the right people and ensure they do not feel alone during the process,” he explained.

Over the years, the NGO has expanded beyond healthcare. One of its most recognised initiatives is the Sanjivani Annapurna Mission, through which food is provided to individuals and families in need. However, the organisation believes support should ultimately lead to self-reliance.

“We do not want people to remain dependent on us forever. If a family needs support, we help them for a few months, but we also try to create opportunities for them to become self-reliant. Whether it is helping someone start a small stall or find a source of income, our aim is to help them stand on their own feet,” he said.

Apart from healthcare and food assistance, Sanjivani conducts clothing distribution drives and works in areas such as education, blood donation, women’s empowerment, environmental initiatives, child welfare and farmer support.

Torambe also expressed concern about the challenges faced by economically weaker families during medical emergencies.

“There are many schemes that are spoken about on paper and across social media, but when people actually need help, the reality on the ground can be very different. Many poor families struggle to access assistance when a medical crisis strikes,” he said.

He believes greater awareness about health insurance could prevent many families from falling into financial distress.

“People often think health insurance is expensive, but policies are available even at relatively low premiums. We always encourage families to take some form of health cover because a single medical emergency can wipe out years of savings,” he added.

What distinguishes Sanjivani is its practical, hands-on approach. Rather than focusing solely on fundraising, the organisation emphasises direct assistance and connecting people with resources that can make an immediate difference.

For countless patients arriving in Pune with uncertainty and hope, Sanjivani often becomes the helping hand that guides them through some of life’s most difficult moments. In a world where healthcare costs continue to rise, initiatives such as these serve as a reminder that compassion, when combined with action, can change lives.