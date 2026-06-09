Pune: Bhide Bridge To Remain Closed Until September 5 For Metro Footbridge Work |

Pune: Bhide Bridge will remain closed to vehicular traffic from midnight on June 9 until September 5 due to the construction of a pedestrian bridge linked to Deccan Gymkhana Metro Station. Authorities have appealed to citizens to use alternative routes during this period and cooperate with the traffic arrangements.

The new pedestrian bridge is being built over the Mutha River on the upstream side of Bhide Bridge. Once completed, it will provide direct access between Deccan Gymkhana Metro Station and the city’s central areas, making travel easier for residents of Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth, and the Laxmi Road locality, as well as for students and daily commuters.

MahaMetro said the bridge work is currently in progress and that the temporary closure of Bhide Bridge is necessary to ensure public safety. The project has received a no-objection certificate from the Pune Police Traffic Branch.

Citizens have been advised to use Lakdi Bridge, Balgandharva Bridge, and Z Bridge as alternate routes while the work continues.

The pedestrian bridge is part of a larger plan to improve connectivity between Metro stations and Pune’s core city areas. A similar pedestrian bridge connecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan Metro Station with the central parts of the city has already been completed and opened for public use on the Vanaz–Ramwadi Metro corridor.