Cockroach Janta Party Announces Protest At Pune University on June 11; Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Be Present | X

Pune: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement campaigning against exam irregularities and unemployment, has announced a protest at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday (11th June).

The announcement was made through social media posts by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and the organisation’s official account. According to the post, the “peaceful protest” will be held at 4 pm on Thursday at the university campus. The campaign is being promoted with the hashtag “#EducationMinisterMustResign”.

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Recent Protest In Delhi…

The protest announcement comes days after the movement’s first major public demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 6. Hundreds of students and supporters had gathered there to demand accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and reforms in the education sector.

CJP has emerged in recent weeks as a prominent youth movement focused on issues such as exam scandals, recruitment irregularities, unemployment and education reforms. The group is led by Abhijeet Dipke, a Maharashtra-born student currently pursuing higher studies in the United States.

The Demands…

One of the movement’s key demands is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The organisation has also called for greater transparency in competitive examinations and recruitment processes.

Following the Delhi protest, Dipke had warned that larger demonstrations would be organised across the country if the government failed to respond to the group’s demands within seven days. The Pune protest appears to be part of that broader mobilisation effort.

Increasing Popularity…

The movement has attracted attention nationwide due to its rapid rise on social media and its use of the term “cockroach” as a symbol of protest and resilience. While supporters describe it as a grassroots youth movement, critics have questioned its rapid growth and political positioning.

No official statement has yet been issued by Pune Police regarding security arrangements for the proposed protest.