'Permission Granted By Police!': Abhijeet Dipke Calls On 'Cockroaches' To Gather At Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced that it has received permission from authorities to hold its proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, marking a significant step for the youth-led movement as it prepares for its first major on-ground demonstration.

Following the approval, organisers urged supporters to proceed directly to Jantar Mantar and avoid gathering at Parliament Street, with the protest scheduled to begin around 10 am.

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Supporters Directed Straight to Protest Site

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das confirmed the development in a public message, stating that permission for the protest had been secured.

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He called on participants to head directly to Jantar Mantar and reiterated the movement's central slogan demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Movement Born Out of Youth Frustration

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate, CJP began as a satirical online movement that adopted the term "cockroach" as a symbol of resilience and resistance among young people frustrated by systemic failures in the education sector.

The organisation has gained traction among students and youth groups through social media campaigns focused on examination and recruitment-related issues.

NEET-UG Leak at Centre of Protest

The primary demand of the protest is the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

The alleged leak affected nearly 23 lakh aspirants and triggered widespread criticism after the examination was cancelled, followed by a CBI investigation and a re-test. The controversy has become a rallying point for students demanding greater accountability from educational authorities and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Police Had Earlier Said No Formal Request Was Received

The announcement comes a day after Delhi Police stated that it had not received any formal application from CJP regarding the proposed protest.

Officials had said that any request submitted by the organisation would be examined in accordance with established procedures. Police also indicated they were monitoring developments and were prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas to maintain law and order if necessary.

Dipke Returns to India Ahead of Demonstration

Ahead of the protest, Abhijeet Dipke shared an update on social media while travelling from the United States to India.

Read Also Cockroach Janta Party Calls Media Briefing In Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

In a post on X, Dipke wrote that he was "on my way to India" and was "leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution," signalling his return ahead of the planned demonstration.

Online Campaign Moves to the Streets

The Jantar Mantar gathering marks CJP's transition from a viral online movement into direct public mobilisation. With permission now reportedly secured and supporters mobilising on the ground, the protest is expected to draw students and young participants demanding accountability over examination irregularities and broader education sector concerns.