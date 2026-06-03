Cockroach Janta Party Calls Media Briefing In Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a youth-led movement that gained national attention through social media, is set to hold a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday evening as it gears up for its proposed June 6 protest at Jantar Mantar.

The media briefing will take place at 5:15 PM at the Deputy Speaker Annexe of the Constitution Club of India and will be addressed by the movement's spokespersons Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka.

Spokespersons To Detail Protest Plans

According to the announcement, the three spokespersons will share details about the upcoming protest and outline the movement's demands and future course of action.

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Members of the media have been invited to attend and cover the briefing, which comes just days before the planned demonstration in the national capital.

From Viral Hashtag To Youth Movement

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical Gen Z-led movement following outrage over remarks by a Supreme Court judge that were interpreted by many young people as likening unemployed youth to "cockroaches."

What began as an online campaign soon evolved into a broader platform focused on issues affecting young Indians, including unemployment, examination irregularities, education reforms, and governance concerns.

Focus On NEET-UG 2026 And Education Accountability

The movement has increasingly centered its campaign around demands for accountability in the education system, particularly following the controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Among its key demands is the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with CJP leaders arguing that repeated examination-related controversies have undermined the credibility of India's competitive testing system.

The June 6 protest is expected to highlight concerns over exam leaks, student welfare, and broader structural issues facing the country's youth.

Founder Set To Return For Jantar Mantar Protest

The movement's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, is expected to return from the United States to participate in the demonstration, which organisers hope will draw students, young professionals, and activists from across the country.

The campaign has also received support from several public figures, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, adding visibility to the group's demands.

Building Momentum Ahead Of June 6

With a dedicated spokesperson team now in place and a major public mobilisation planned at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party appears to be transitioning from a viral online movement into a more organised youth-led campaign.

The upcoming press conference is expected to provide further clarity on the group's agenda as it seeks to rally support around issues of education accountability, youth representation, and political reform.