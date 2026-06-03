 CJP Names 3 Spokespersons Ahead Of Delhi Protest; Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Hold Jantar Mantar Rally Over NEET Row
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CJP Names 3 Spokespersons Ahead Of Delhi Protest; Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Hold Jantar Mantar Rally Over NEET Row

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has named three spokespersons ahead of its formal launch in Delhi. Founder Abhijeet Dipke will launch the outfit at Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET issues. The movement, backed by activists including Sonam Wangchuk, claims strong youth support while the Centre weighs its response.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
CJP Names 3 Spokespersons Ahead Of Delhi Protest; Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Hold Jantar Mantar Rally Over NEET Row
CJP Names 3 Spokespersons Ahead Of Delhi Protest; Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Hold Jantar Mantar Rally Over NEET Row | X

Mumbai: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced the appointment of three spokespersons for the new outfit which is heading for a head on collision with the Union government on Saturday.

The chief spokesperson will be journalist Saurav Das and the other two spokespersons will be political researcher  Vijeta Dahiya and IIT, Kanpur, alumnus Ashutosh Ranka, who was earlier with the global management firm McKinsey. 

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Founder of CJP Abhijeet Dipke is scheduled to land in Delhi from Boston  on Saturday morning and formally launch the party with a rally at Jantar Mantar to demand the immediate resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan holding him responsible for the mess in NEET examinations.

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Noted activist Sonam Wangchuk, who arrested and released recently, has extended his support to CJP.  In the run up to Saturday's denouement several other prominent activists are expected to endorse the CJP's campaign which has received the support of millions of youth across the nation. 

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Meanwhile the BJP government at the Centre is in a dilemma as to how to deal with Dipke. If it orders a crackdown then the youth movement is certain to receive a massive boost and if it chooses the soft path it will be seen as a sign of weakness.

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Either way the government will find itself caught in a political cleft stick. A good deal depends on the size of the crowd which will gather at Delhi Airport on Saturday morning.

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