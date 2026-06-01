Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return From Boston On June 6 For Peaceful Protest Against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan | X

Mumbai: In an effort to escalate his campaign against Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke (30) on Monday announced he would be returning to Delhi from Boston on June 6 to launch a ``peaceful protest." In a video message sent to FPJ, he appealed to his supporters to meet him at Delhi airport on Saturday morning and from there go to Parliament Street police station to seek permission to hold a peaceful protest rally at Jantar Mantar. Dipke, who is in Boston to do a course in public relations, was quick to cash in when the chief justice of India Surya Kant dubbed jobless youths as cockroaches. Dipke immediately announced the formation of the Cockroach Party of India and almost overnight he had millions of followers on the social media; more than the number of followers of the BJP and the Congress put together. Dipke was earlier the head of the social media cell of AAP.

Appeals to supporters to meet at Delhi airport

“The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us,” he stated. Pradhan is being targeted for the mess in NEET exams. The leakage of question papers has seriously robbed these exams of their credibility and resulted in a nationwide wave of resentment against Pradhan.

``For the past few days, you all have been seeing how we have been raising our voices on (the) social media, demanding that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign for the NEET students who died by suicide due to the paper leak, and for the wasted hard work of millions of students.

Eight lakh students signed petition

``Eight lakh students have signed our petition. Crores of people have supported this demand on social media as well. And not just that, protests are also happening regarding this issue in many places across the country, such as Lucknow, Jaipur, and Maharashtra. Yet, they still do not care.

``A joke has been made out of the lives of over one crore students, including 22 lakh from NEET, 17 lakh from CBSE, 16 lakh from CUET, and 40 lakh from SSC GD. Students are very anxious and worried about their future. Someone has to take responsibility for this.

``If the education minister hasn't resigned even after such a massive blunder, it means there is no such thing as accountability is left in our country. It feels like the system can make as many mistakes as it wants, and there are absolutely no consequences for it. The time has come for all of us to come together, following the path of the Constitution of India, and peacefully raise our voices to demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. If we raise our voices together, they will definitely have to listen to us," Dipke added.

``The Constitution of India gives us the right to peacefully raise our voices against what is wrong. We will raise our voices according to that very Constitution, and I hope that all Cockroach Janta Party supporters and all the students and youth who are troubled by this system will join this protest. Everyone who feels the education minister should resign should support us," he stated.

Invokes constitutional right to peaceful protest

``My family and friends are afraid that I will be arrested right at the airport and sent to jail. But I still have hope that our country is a democracy even today, and we will get permission to protest peacefully. I want to make it clear, I am a big admirer of Gandhi, Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, and Nehru, and I believe in the Constitution more than anything else, which gives all of us the right to express our voice in a democracy.

``And as for the fear of jail, how long will we live in fear? This country does not belong to any single party; it belongs to all of us. Our futures are being ruined. And it is the responsibility of all of us that when something wrong happens to anyone in this country, we must all raise our voices in a very peaceful and democratic manner.

If I wanted to, I could have taken a job here in the US and lived comfortably... I have received several job offers over the last few days, but I am not gonna take them because I love my country. I really want to do something for my country. Whatever we all are today is because of what this country has given us. And now it is our turn to do something for our country. Because if we don't do it, who else will? How long will we wait for someone else to come along and raise their voice?

``So all the peaceful and constitution-abiding cockroaches, let’s all come together to save the future of millions of students," he observed.

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