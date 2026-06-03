Who Is Saurav Das? The Investigative Journalist At The Centre Of The Cockroach Janta Party Debate |

Independent journalist and activist Saurav Das has recently found himself in the spotlight after emerging as a vocal critic of a controversial comment made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The criticism sparked widespread online discussion and contributed to the rise of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, a viral movement that quickly gained traction across social media platforms. While the episode brought Das renewed public attention, it also highlighted his long-standing commitment to questioning authority and demanding institutional accountability.

A Career Rooted In Public Interest Journalism

Based in New Delhi, Das is an independent investigative journalist whose work focuses on law, governance, the judiciary, crime, and transparency. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, he began his professional writing career in 2020, though his interest in investigative reporting began much earlier.

His journalistic journey took shape during his college years in 2017, when he started using India's Right to Information Act to uncover stories of public significance. At just 18, he gained recognition for obtaining records that led to impactful revelations, many of which attracted national media attention and were featured by leading news organisations.

Over the years, his reporting has appeared in publications such as The Caravan, Article 14, Al Jazeera, The Wire, The Hindu, and New Lines Magazine.

Beyond Reporting, Taking Accountability To Court

Das is also known for using legal avenues to support his journalistic work. An advocate of open governance and transparency, he has approached courts to challenge barriers to information and public accountability.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, one of his interventions before a state High Court contributed to efforts that prompted the Central Information Commission to expedite appeals related to urgent pandemic information requests. He continues to pursue litigation and public interest cases connected to broader issues of accountability and governance.

As Co-Founder of Climate Action Front, Das has further expanded his engagement with civic and policy issues beyond journalism.

Working On A Debut Book

Das is currently writing his first book, Complicit Silence: The Court's Role in India's Quiet Suffering. The work examines the relationship between the judiciary, governance, and democratic accountability through stories of individuals who sought justice through the legal system.

Whether through investigative reporting, legal action, or public advocacy, Das has established himself as a journalist determined to shine a light on institutions that shape public life.