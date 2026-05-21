Cockroach Janata Party’s X Gets Blocked In India; Know About Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s AAP Links

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New Delhi: Social media is flooded with posts related to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satire website that was launched just a few days ago after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant’s statement, in which he allegedly compared some unemployed youth to “cockroaches.” He later clarified that he had been “misquoted” and that his remarks were specifically aimed at individuals using “fake and bogus degrees” to enter professions.

CJP has now crossed 12.7 million followers on Instagram. CJP's X account has reportedly been withheld in India in response to a legal demand.

However, its sudden surge in popularity has come under scrutiny after claims emerged regarding the founder, Abhijeet Dipke, and his alleged links with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Thirty-year-old Dipke is a political communication strategist specializing in narrative building, public messaging, and the impact of digital platforms on political opinion.

He completed his graduation in journalism in Pune before moving to the United States for higher studies. He recently completed a two-year master’s degree in Public Relations at Boston University, according to Mint.

Links With AAP

Dipke was associated with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party’s social media and election campaign machinery between 2020 and 2023. In 2020, he worked on meme-based digital campaigning that helped shape the party’s political messaging, digital presence, and youth outreach.

Many netizens on X have now questioned CJP’s claim of neutrality and have called it “propaganda” against the government.

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Inspired by AAP model

On being asked about his past association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dipke said he was inspired by the party’s health and education model and wanted to contribute to it, he said during an interview with India Today.