'When He Married Parineeti Chopra...': Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand Says She 'Misjudged' Raghav Chadha, Slams His Exit From Aam Aadmi Party

Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand Says She 'Misjudged' Raghav Chadha |

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra’s husband Raghav Chadha has reportedly left the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) and joined the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). Following this development, he has faced significant criticism on social media. Among those who spoke out was Kunickaa Sadanand, a Bigg Boss 19 contestant, who said she was at a “loss of words” over his decision to switch parties.

She shared a video highlighting what she described as a contradiction in Raghav’s statements. While he was with AAP, he had referred to the BJP as “anpadh gundon ki party,” but after joining them, he praised the party for its contributions to the country. Reacting to this, Kunickaa tweeted: "I am at a loss for words, this man @raghav_chadha , was such a credible person in my eyes, i always thought he has a positive vibration, and was so correct."

Kunickaa further said she had been happy about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav’s marriage, believing that the actress had found an honest, clean, and promising partner. However, she now feels she may have misjudged him.

I am at a loss for words, this man @raghav_chadha , was such a credible person in my eyes, i always thought he has a positive vibration, and was so correct. in fact when he married the lovely @ParineetiChopra i was so happy for her that she has found a promising, honest, clean… https://t.co/8LlMhv7pGV — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 25, 2026

She added, "In fact when he married the lovely @ParineetiChopra i was so happy for her that she has found a promising, honest, clean boy. I don’t mean to judge him, but i’m judging my own sense of judgement and intuitiveness, and not bcoz he has joined any particular party, it’s the manner and the slyness of the whole act (sic)."

She also criticized Raghav for allegedly not considering the party that “gave him his identity,” and expressed sympathy for the Aam Aadmi Party. Concluding her post, she wrote: "I’m sure there must be more behind this, just sad. Is there no one we can trust amongst our leaders, is there no loyalty left in the DNA of the youth of India."

In response, a social media user pushed back against her remarks, commenting: "So convenient to be 'at a loss for words' now, but where was this moral lecture when others were doing the exact same thing? Your outrage is strictly selective and frankly, nobody is buying the 'betrayed' narrative. Spare us the performative sadness (sic)."