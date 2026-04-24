Bigg Boss 19's Kunickaa Sadanand Backs Woman Who Shouted At Girish Mahajan At BJP Protest March In Mumbai, Says 'I'll Argue Her Matter In Court' |

A police complaint has been filed against a woman who protested against a traffic jam and shouted at Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP rally in Mumbai on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Zen Sadavarte, said to be the granddaughter of a police officer and daughter of Gunratna Sadavarte, filed a complaint against the woman who raised her voice during the BJP protest march. Reacting to the incident, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kuncikaa Sadanand re-posted a video from Free Press Journal, stating she would support the woman who confronted Girish Mahajan in the matter.

Kuncikaa shared the FPJ video where Zen is seen presenting her points against the woman who shouted at the BJP minister. The user had posted the video on X with the caption, "This was totally expected. Shame on BJP and those who are supporting BJP for this incident." Re-sharing it, Kunickaa wrote, "If anyone knows this brave lady, pls do let her know my services as an advocate are available to her." She further added, "I will stand by her and argue her matter in Court if need be. Pls DM me." She was referring to the woman who protested against the Worli traffic jam caused due to the BJP rally.

If anyone knows this brave lady, pls do let her know my services as an advocate are available to her🙏 I will stand by her and argue her matter in Court if need be. Pls DM me🙏 https://t.co/ZbbnulQ7or — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 24, 2026

Reacting to Kunickaa’s support, a user commented, "Great to see support coming from a much stronger lady, stay blessed always." Another user praised her, saying, "If all people like you stand with the people like that lady, I’m sure things will start moving in right direction and the high-handedness of these netas and policewalas against innocent citizens will come to a halt (sic)."

Kunickaa further backed the protesting woman, saying, "Because actions speak louder than words, see her actions. And those insulting actions were to the farmers of our country. Here, in the case of the lady from Mumbai, she was objecting to a procession that was blocking the roads and it was done by the ruling party." She also called the situation ironic, adding that the ruling party is supposed to maintain law and order but is instead violating it. The actress sarcastically questioned, "Yeh naya Bharat hai?"

Because actions speak louder than words, see her actions. And those insulting actions were to the farmers of our country, here in the case of the lady from Mumbai, she was objecting to a procession that was blocking the roads and it was done by the ruling party, ironical don’t… https://t.co/FekKh4H55z — Kunickaa Sadanand (@Kunickaa) April 23, 2026

Saas Bina Sasural and Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja also spoke out against the traffic disruption caused by a BJP protest over the Women’s Reservation Bill. She commented on Free Press Journal’s post featuring Zen addressing the complaint filed against the woman, saying, "This was a mother trying to pick her child up. A mother stuck in traffic because of a protest that was nothing but inconvenience to hundreds of people there." The actress further added, "She had the courage to speak all our thoughts. If women’s bill is conditional then think who you are actually speaking up for (sic)."

TV Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja spoke out against the traffic disruption caused by a BJP protest over the Women’s Reservation Bill |

On April 21, 2026, a BJP-led rally in Mumbai's Worli area protested the rejection of the Women's Reservation Bill, causing major traffic disruptions. A woman got visibly angry over the road blockage and shouted at Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, objecting to the disruption caused by the rally. The incident quickly went viral, leading to a police complaint being filed against her.