Who Is Ashutosh Ranka? IIT, LSE And McKinsey Alumnus Named Cockroach Janta Party Spokesperson

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The viral youth-led movement known as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced political activist and public policy professional Ashutosh Ranka as one of its official spokespersons ahead of its planned June 6 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Ranka joins investigative journalist Saurav Das and political researcher-filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya as the three designated spokespersons responsible for handling media interactions and public communication for the movement.

A Viral Movement Finds Organised Leadership

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical Gen Z-led movement after outrage erupted over remarks by a judge that were perceived by many young people as comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches." What began as an online protest quickly evolved into a broader platform highlighting issues such as job scarcity, examination irregularities, and governance concerns affecting India's youth.

From IIT Kanpur To Global Consulting

Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Ashutosh Ranka holds a B.Tech in Materials Science and Engineering from IIT Kanpur, where he served as President of the Students' Gymkhana during the 2016-17 academic year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Following his undergraduate studies, he pursued a Master's degree in Public Administration at the London School of Economics (LSE), one of the world's leading institutions for public policy and governance studies.

Ranka later joined McKinsey & Company in London, working as a management consultant and advising international organisations on operational and economic strategy.

Transition From Corporate Career To Public Activism

In an interview with Vox Populi, Ranka explained that after spending several years in consulting, he left the corporate sector and returned to India to pursue social and political work full-time. He has previously worked as an associate fellow with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government and has been active in public policy discussions, governance issues, and youth advocacy.

Leading Local Campaigns In Rajasthan

Over the past year, Ranka has been involved in several public campaigns in Jaipur and Rajasthan. These include movements related to environmental conservation, education reform, and youth welfare.

He has been vocal about these issues on social media platform X. Among the causes he has publicly campaigned on are the NEET paper leak controversy, the Amaira suicide case, and environmental concerns linked to Dol Ka Badh. His activism has often focused on accountability, transparency, and institutional reform.

Read Also Who Is Saurav Das? The Investigative Journalist At The Centre Of The Cockroach Janta Party Debate

Public Commentary And Media Presence

Beyond activism, Ranka has established a presence as a political commentator and opinion writer. He has contributed articles on governance, economics, and public policy to various media platforms, including Newslaundry and The Print.

He is also active on social media platform X, where he frequently comments on Indian politics, education reform, anti-corruption measures, and youth empowerment issues.

As the Cockroach Janta Party prepares for its June 6 protest, the appointment of Ranka as one of its spokespersons signals the movement's efforts to build a more structured leadership team and expand its public outreach.