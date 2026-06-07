WATCH: After Leading Delhi Protest, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Returns Home In Maharashtra, Vows Nationwide Agitation

WATCH: After Leading Delhi Protest, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Returns Home, Vows Nationwide Agitation | Video Screengrab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke returned to his home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district on Sunday morning, a day after leading a large protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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About The Protest…

Speaking to reporters after his return, Dipke claimed that between 6,000 and 7,000 people had participated in the protest. He described the gathering as successful and said the movement would now expand beyond the national capital.

Dipke said the organisation was preparing a roadmap for nationwide protests and warned that the agitation would intensify if Pradhan was not removed from office or did not resign within the next seven days.

The protest, organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, brought together students, job aspirants, young professionals and supporters who raised concerns over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.

‘It Marked The Beginning’

According to Dipke, the demonstration marked the beginning of a larger movement. He said many participants were attending a public protest for the first time and thanked supporters who travelled to Delhi despite the extreme summer heat.

Following the event, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reiterated the party's demand for Pradhan's resignation. The organisation also stated on social media that further agitation would be launched if no action was taken within the stipulated period.

The Protest In Delhi…

The Jantar Mantar gathering was the first major on-ground mobilisation organised by the Cockroach Janta Party, which initially emerged online before gaining traction on social media platforms.

Many protesters wore cockroach masks and demanded accountability over alleged irregularities linked to examinations and educational processes, including NEET, CUET, CBSE and SSC-related matters.