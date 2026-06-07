Pune: Prohibitory Orders Extended Till June 22; Gatherings Of Five Or More Require Police Permission | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police have extended the prohibitory orders across the city commissionerate limits until June 22 to maintain law and order. The restrictions were earlier scheduled to remain in force until June 8.

The order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amritkar under provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, with the approval of the Joint Commissioner of Police. The restrictions apply throughout the jurisdiction of the Pune Police Commissionerate.

Under the order, public meetings, rallies, processions and gatherings involving five or more people will not be allowed without prior permission from the Pune Police. Authorities said the measure has been taken as a precautionary step to prevent any disruption to public order.

Police stated that political parties, social organisations and various groups may hold demonstrations, protests, dharnas, morchas, bandh calls and hunger strikes over public issues in the coming days. Ongoing anti-encroachment drives, along with religious and cultural events across the city, could also lead to law-and-order challenges.

The notification further prohibits speeches, gestures, publications or the circulation of material that could threaten public safety, public morality, state security or incite unlawful activities.

In addition, the order includes a warning against creating or sharing social media reels and videos that glorify criminals, spread fear among citizens or issue threats to the public. Police have observed a rise in such content and have directed strict action against violations.

Officials have cautioned that anyone found violating the prohibitory orders will face legal action under Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, which provides penalties for disobeying lawful police directives.

The restrictions will remain in force across Pune city until June 22 unless modified or withdrawn by the authorities.