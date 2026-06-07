Pune: Widespread Rainfall Forecast From June 7-9, Relief From Scorching Heat Expected | Anand Chaini

Pune: Residents may finally get relief from the scorching heat as rain and thunderstorms are expected to affect the city over the next two days. Weather experts have indicated that Pune is likely to experience widespread rainfall between June 7 and June 9, bringing a welcome change after days of hot, humid conditions.

Research scientist Vineet Kumar, in a weather update shared on social media, said rain-bearing thunderstorm systems are expected to move across Pune during this period. According to him, several rain systems had either weakened or bypassed the city over the past few days, but conditions have now become favourable for widespread showers.

The city has been experiencing uncomfortable weather, with rising temperatures and increasing humidity making daily life difficult for many residents. The expected rainfall is likely to lower temperatures and provide relief from the persistent heat.

Weather observers say cloudy skies, gusty winds and intermittent spells of rain can be expected across different parts of Pune. Some areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy showers.

The approaching monsoon and increasing moisture over Maharashtra are contributing to the change in weather. If current conditions remain favourable, Pune could witness the beginning of a more active rainy phase in the coming days.

Residents have been advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and make necessary travel arrangements, especially during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.