Underage Drinking, Drugs & Expired Liquor Permit: Pune Police Expose Violations At 'Project X' Rave Party | Sourced

Pune: Pune Police raided a high-profile rave party being held without permission at a resort in Tulapur on the Alandi-Markal Road in the wee hours of Sunday, officials said.

During the operation, police found 156 people allegedly under the influence of alcohol and seized drugs, liquor, hookahs, vehicles, and other materials worth around Rs 85 lakh.

About The Raid…

The raid was carried out by a crime branch team at around 2:30 am at a resort under the jurisdiction of Lonikand Police Station. The party was reportedly organised under the name "Project X". Police acted on information that drugs were being consumed and liquor was being sold illegally at the event.

According to police, 107 men and 49 women were present at the party. Three of those found at the venue were below the legal drinking age of 21. All attendees are being questioned as part of the investigation.

Foreign Liquor & Drugs Siezed…

During the raid, police seized expired foreign liquor worth Rs 9.22 lakh, ganja, around three grams of MDMA, three hookahs, 10 banned hookah flavours, vehicles and other materials. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 85 lakh.

Investigators also found that liquor was allegedly being sold even after the required permit had expired.

Police have taken two main organisers of the event into custody. Further legal action is underway, and the investigation is continuing.