Pune: PCMC Faces ₹10 Crore Burden After Teacher Recruitment Error; Supreme Court Orders Salary Arrears For 81 Teachers In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A technical error during teacher recruitment through the state government’s Pavitra Portal has left the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) facing an additional financial burden of nearly Rs 10 crore.

Following court orders, the civic body must now pay two years of salary arrears to 81 teachers who were appointed as Shikshan Sevaks despite being recruited through an advertisement meant for regular teaching posts.

What’s The Issue?

The issue dates back to 2024, when PCMC advertised 148 teaching vacancies through the Pavitra Portal. According to the recruitment plan, selected candidates were to be appointed as Shikshan Sevaks and paid a fixed honorarium of Rs 18,000 per month for three years before being absorbed into the regular pay scale.

However, officials said the Pavitra Portal did not provide an option to recruit candidates on an honorarium basis. As a result, the vacancies were advertised under the regular pay scale meant for permanent teachers.

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High Court & Supreme Court’s Decision…

Of the 148 selected candidates, 101 joined the service. While 20 teachers were appointed directly under the regular pay scale, 81 others were made to sign agreements and were inducted as Shikshan Sevaks. Since the recruitment advertisement did not mention any Shikshan Sevak category, the affected teachers challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court.

The High Court ruled in favour of the teachers and directed PCMC to provide them with the regular pay scale as advertised. The Municipal Corporation later approached the Supreme Court, but the apex court upheld the High Court’s decision.

The Supreme Court has now directed PCMC to clear the salary difference for the affected teachers within eight weeks, by July 31. The court has also warned that a 5 per cent penalty will be imposed if the payment is delayed beyond the deadline.

Case Raises Questions…

As a result, the Education Department will have to pay salary arrears covering the period from June 2024 to June 2026 to the 81 teachers. Officials estimate the total payout at around Rs 10 crore.

The case has also raised questions about administrative lapses within the Education Department. Critics have alleged that officials were aware that the Pavitra Portal lacked an honourarium option but failed to formally raise the issue with either the Municipal Commissioner or the State Education Department.

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Social activist Maruti Bhapkar has demanded action against the officers and staff responsible for the lapse, alleging that the financial burden on the civic body is a direct result of administrative negligence.

“The teachers were supposed to receive an honorarium of Rs 18,000 for three years before moving to the regular pay scale. However, the Pavitra Portal did not have an honorarium option, which led to the administrative mismatch. Following the court’s order, the two-year salary difference will now be paid to the teachers. The estimated amount is around Rs 10 crore,” said Sangeeta Bangar, administrative officer of PCMC’s Education Department.