Pune: PMC Proposes ₹1.20 Crore Contract Hiring For 40 Staff To Aid Office Bearers | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has put forward a proposal to appoint 40 contractual employees to streamline the functioning of offices held by key elected representatives, including the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, leader of the house, Standing Committee Chairman, Leader of the Opposition and group leaders of various political parties.

The proposal, submitted by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, will be placed before the general body after review by the standing committee. The move aims to address the increasing workload and ensure smooth day-to-day operations in these offices.

According to the plan, the recruitment will include 20 skilled and 20 unskilled workers. The PMC has identified M/s GIS World Hospitality Services Pvt. Ltd. as the contractor for providing the workforce.

As per the approved wage structure, skilled workers will receive a monthly salary of Rs 31,142, while unskilled workers will be paid Rs 30,462, calculated on the basis of 26 working days. The rates include service charges, supervisory fees and other applicable allowances, in line with guidelines issued by the chief labour officer.

The total expenditure for the one-year contract period from March 1, 2026, to February 28, 2027, has been estimated at Rs 1.20 crore. Given the urgency of requirements in the ongoing financial year 2025–26 and the time involved in a full tendering process, the administration has proposed allocating funds from the miscellaneous budget head.

The appointments will be made under Section 67 (3) (c) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949. The proposal also includes provisions to revise wages periodically in accordance with the Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act, 1970, and to formalise an agreement with the contractor.

Officials stated that the additional manpower is necessary to ensure efficient functioning as the responsibilities and workload of civic office bearers continue to expand.