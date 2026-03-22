Pune: Rupali Patil Alleges Trupti Desai Of Multi-Crore Settlement In Ashok Kharat Case | Sourced

Pune: Social activist Trupti Desai has come under serious allegations in the Captain Ashok Kharat case, with claims that a multi-crore settlement was made despite crucial evidence being available.

The allegations were made by Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Patil-Thombare, who claimed that Desai had key video evidence related to the case. She alleged that instead of using the evidence to support the victims, a compromise was reached in the matter.

Patil-Thombare further claimed that large financial transactions may have taken place as part of this alleged settlement.

She said the issue surfaced during the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and described it as a serious lapse in delivering justice to victims.

According to Rupali Patil-Thombare, important evidence that could have strengthened the case was allegedly suppressed. She questioned why no action was taken despite such material being available earlier.

Patil-Thombare’s Letter To The CM

Taking the matter further, Patil-Thombare has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a detailed investigation. In her letter, she has called for strict action against those involved and a thorough SIT probe into the entire case.

She has also appealed to victims to come forward and file complaints without fear, assuring them of legal support.

The case itself involves Captain Ashok Kharat, who faces grave allegations of sexually exploiting multiple women. Reports suggest that in some instances, victims were allegedly drugged before being assaulted.

The controversy has now intensified, with focus shifting to the role of individuals who were aware of the evidence but allegedly failed to act.

Patil-Thombare on Chakankar...

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Rupali Patil has strongly criticised Rupali Chakankar in connection with the Ashok Kharat case. Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman, has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting several women and is in police custody till March 24.

Patil alleged that Chakankar had links with Kharat and demanded strict action against her. She claimed Chakankar misused her position and should be made a co-accused in the case. Patil also raised concerns that evidence could be tampered with if action is not taken.

The controversy has already led to Chakankar stepping down from her post as the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

The case has now turned political, with leaders demanding a deeper investigation and accountability for all those involved.