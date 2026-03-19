Pune: ‘Rupali Chakankar Must Resign; She May Tamper With Evidence In Ashok Kharat Case,’ Says NCP’s Rupali Thombare Patil | Sourced

Pune: A political row has erupted after Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Thombare Patil demanded the resignation of Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar over alleged interference in the Ashok Kharat case.

Addressing a press conference, Patil alleged that if Chakankar continues in her post, the investigation will not be conducted properly. She further claimed that evidence in the case could be destroyed and demanded that Chakankar be named as a co-accused.

Patil accused Chakankar of providing political protection to self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat. “The courage of this fraudulent baba grew because of such support. Without backing, no criminal would act so boldly,” she said, adding that possible political interference in the case should also be investigated.

Raising concerns over the scale of the case, Patil claimed that while one video has surfaced publicly, there are reportedly 58 such videos linked to Kharat.

She alleged that authorities failed to act earlier despite reports emerging about a year ago. “Had timely action been taken, several women could have been saved,” Rupali Thombare Patil said.

‘Make The Videos Public, Register Case’

Patil also demanded that the police make all the videos public and register cases under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act of 2013. She warned of statewide protests if any attempt is made to suppress the matter.

Questioning Chakankar’s continuation in a constitutional post, Patil said it raises doubts about a fair probe. She urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to remove Chakankar if she does not step down voluntarily.

‘Late Ajit Pawar Demanded Chakankar’s Resignation’

Rupali Thombare Patil further claimed that even within the party, concerns have been raised about reputational damage. Referring to Maharashtra’s late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, she said a resignation was sought by him before he died. However, to avoid defamation, some leaders are currently resisting the move.

Calling the issue one of women’s safety, Patil said it goes beyond politics, caste or community. She also alleged that when the case was first reported by a local newspaper, pressure was put on the publication to issue an apology.

There has been no immediate response from Rupali Chakankar regarding the allegations.

What Is The Ashok Kharat Case?

Ashok Kharat is a self-styled godman and numerologist from Nashik, Maharashtra. He is also called "Captain". Police arrested him on Wednesday for alleged rape and torture. A 27-year-old woman filed a complaint. She said Kharat posed as a spiritual leader with magic powers. He tricked her with mantras and rituals from 2022 to 2025.

According to police reports, Kharat reportedly called the complainant to his office many times. There, he abused her physically and mentally. He forced her to eat bad substances. Police allegedly found a pen drive with 58 videos. These show leaders, celebs, and women.

The case links to politics, as photos show him with Rupali Chakankar. It's being said that Chakankar also heads a temple trust tied to him. Police raided his farmhouse too. They seized a pistol and papers.

Kharat owns big properties in Nashik and Shirdi, and he runs a temple trust in Sinnar. The court sent him to police custody till March 24. Investigation into the case is ongoing.