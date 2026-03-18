Who Is Ashok Kharat & Why Has He Been Arrested In Nashik? | Sourced

Nashik: In a shocking development, Nashik police have arrested Ashok Kharat, popularly known as 'Captain,' in connection with a rape and torture case. He was taken into custody in the early hours of March 18 and will be produced before the Nashik District Court today. The case surfaced after a woman accused him of exploiting her over several years by posing as a spiritual figure with alleged divine powers.

According to the complaint, Kharat gained the victim’s trust through claims of mantras, rituals, and supernatural abilities. He allegedly called her to his office multiple times, where he subjected her to physical and mental abuse, including forcing her to consume objectionable substances. The alleged incidents reportedly took place between 2022 and December 2025. A case has been registered at Sarkarwada police station, and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, police seized 58 videos from Kharat, some of which are suspected to involve well-known women and public figures. The authenticity of these recordings is currently being verified. The Andhashraddha Nirmalan Samiti has also intervened, demanding strict action and highlighting his connections with influential individuals.

Who is Ashok Kharat?

Ashok Kharat is a retired Merchant Navy officer who later gained prominence in Nashik and surrounding areas as a numerologist and self-styled spiritual advisor. Known as ‘Captain’, he claimed to possess special knowledge of cosmology, religion, and global cultural practices, drawing from his travels to over 150 countries during his maritime career.

He is associated with the Shri Shivnika Sansthan temple in Sinnar taluka and has built a reputation among politicians, businessmen, and celebrities, many of whom reportedly sought his guidance. Kharat came into the limelight after a visit by former Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to the temple in 2022, which significantly increased his public visibility.

The case has raised serious concerns due to Kharat’s alleged links with high-profile personalities. The temple trust is said to include prominent individuals, including Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, bringing additional scrutiny to the matter.

Police are continuing their investigation, focusing on the seized digital evidence and possible involvement of other victims. Authorities are also examining whether more individuals may have been exploited under similar circumstances. The case has triggered widespread attention, and further revelations are expected as the probe progresses.