Pune Horror: 15-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Raped Multiple Times Over 3 Months; 4 Arrested | Representative Image

A 15-year-old girl suffering from a mental condition was allegedly raped multiple times in the last three months by four known persons in Pune. The incident took place in a high-profile society situated within the Bharati Vidyapeeth jurisdiction.

According to the information received, all the accused were known to the victim. They took advantage of her mental condition and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. The accused committed the crimes at various locations within the society on separate days.

Two of the accused allegedly forced her into obscene acts during video calls, pressuring her to undress and perform indecent acts while fully aware that she is a minor and intellectually challenged. The other two accused took her to the society's clubhouse toilet, where they committed the assaults.

Over time, the matter came to light when her father noticed her frequently engaging in multiple video calls. Upon questioning, she narrated the whole incident to her parents. Acting swiftly, the family immediately rushed to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station and lodged a complaint.

The police arrested all four accused shortly after the complaint was filed. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The four accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to police custody till March 20 for further investigation.

The matter is currently under investigation.