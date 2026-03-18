Pune Tragedy: 11-Year-Old Killed As A Parked LPG Delivery Vehicle Rolls Down Slope In Talegaon | Representative Image

Pune: In a tragic incident in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune, an 11-year-old girl lost her life on Monday after an LPG cylinder delivery vehicle, allegedly parked negligently on a slope, rolled downhill and struck her. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the driver and the delivery worker involved.

The incident occurred around 3 pm near Suyash Green Society on Somatane Gaothan Road. The victim has been identified as Dnyaneshwari Gurhe.

According to police, the tempo carrying LPG cylinders had been parked on an incline by driver Budharam Gokulram Bishnoi (35) and deliveryman Omprakash Arjunram Bishnoi (48). Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle was left unsecured, as neither the handbrake was properly engaged nor was the vehicle kept in gear to prevent movement.

An officer from Talegaon Dabhade police station said the vehicle suddenly began rolling down the slope and hit the girl from behind while she was standing nearby. She suffered severe injuries in the impact and was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police further stated that the accused were aware of the risks associated with parking a loaded vehicle on a slope without adequate safety measures. Despite this, they failed to take necessary precautions. After the accident, they allegedly fled the scene without assisting the victim or informing authorities.

A case has been registered against both individuals under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 134 (duty of driver in case of accident) and Section 122 (leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position). Further investigation is underway.