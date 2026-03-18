Pune: Crescendo 2026 Celebrates Youth Power And Leadership At ISB&M Campus | Sourced

Pune: A strong display of confidence, creativity, and leadership marked Crescendo 2026, a four-day intercollegiate cultural festival organised by the International School of Business and Media at its Nande campus.

Speaking about the event, ISB&M Founder-President Dr Pramod Kumar said the festival reflected the spirit of youth talent and leadership. He noted that students managed the entire event from planning to execution with remarkable confidence, making it an inspiring example of creativity, dedication, and teamwork.

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Organised under the theme “Step forward with confidence and lead", the festival witnessed participation from over 2,500 students representing more than 60 colleges across India.

The event brought together vibrant performances, artistic expression, and youthful energy on one platform.

Actress Urvashi Pardeshi and reality show personality Simran Khan graced the occasion as chief guests.

The successful execution of the event was led by Student Council mentor Dr Amit Kumar, along with Student Council President Gautam Krishnan and Vice President Darshil Lodha.

Performers including Gaurav Taneja and music groups like “Char Diwari” and “Euphony”, energised the audience with high-energy performances. They encouraged students to pursue their artistic passions and find their unique voice.

The festival featured a variety of events, including singing, dancing, ramp walking, and fashion shows. Hip-hop performances and live band acts added to the excitement, creating an electrifying atmosphere throughout the four days.

The event followed themed days: The Momentum, The Spectacle, and The Legacy, each highlighting different aspects of creativity and competition.

Students from premier institutions, including MIT World Peace University, IIT Madras, Symbiosis International University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, NICMAR University, Christ University, and Army Institute of Technology, participated in large numbers.

Crescendo 2026 concluded on a high note, celebrating the spirit of youth, innovation, and leadership.