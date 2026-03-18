Potters In Pune Work Overtime As LPG Shortage Fuels Demand For Chulhas - PHOTOS | FPJ Photo

In Kasba Peth’s Kumbarwada, potters who once struggled to sell their products are now working long hours to meet an unexpected surge in demand, as people are asking for handmade clay stoves due to the LPG shortage.

A simple household stove costs around Rs 250–300, while larger ones for commercial use go up to Rs 2,000 or more. For many, it’s still cheaper than paying Rs 3,000 for a single gas cylinder, if they can even find one.

At a small food joint in Nigdi, Sarika Saykar is trying to keep her business running with just one remaining gas cylinder. “Earlier, we managed everything on gas. Now we have to think every day what if it finishes tomorrow?” she said. “We had no option but to bring in a clay stove.”

Another restaurant owner, who runs a small Chinese eatery, says the pressure is relentless. With 7-8 workers depending on him and monthly salaries to pay, shutting down isn’t an option. “Some of my workers live on rent. They have families. If I stop, their lives will stop,” he said. “So we adjusted, we brought in chulhas. It’s difficult, but at least the kitchen is running.”

For Pune’s potters, the sudden demand has brought work and hope. Years of declining business had pushed many to the brink, but now orders are pouring in. Yet, this revival comes with its own strain. Large stoves require more clay, more labour, and more time. Skilled artisans are few, and the pressure to deliver quickly is high.

At the same time, another traditional product is suffering silently - clay water pots. Despite the approaching summer, nearly 75% of the stock remains unsold. “People are choosing survival over comfort,” one potter said. “Right now, cooking is more important than cooling water.”

As more people shift to clay stoves, demand for firewood has surged. But supply is limited due to restrictions on tree cutting and a lack of labour. Traders say they are unable to meet the sudden spike, creating another layer of crisis.

Amid this struggle, voices are growing louder for government support. Activist Vivek Velankar has appealed to the finance minister to remove the 18% GST on induction stoves. He pointed out that as LPG becomes scarce, many families are trying to shift to electric cooking options, but the high GST is making it difficult for common people to afford them. He urged that GST be removed at least until gas supplies return to normal, stating that when citizens are adjusting in such a crisis, the government should also step in to ease the burden.