Pune Shocker: 19-Year-Old Student Found Dead In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Community In Shock | Sourced

Pune: A 19-year-old student died by suicide in Pimpri-Chinchwad city’s Dighi area, police said on Tuesday. The incident has left the local community in shock.

The deceased has been identified as Atharva Vijay Deshmukh, a student of artificial intelligence studies at a college in Wagholi in Pune city. He was living in a rented room near Gangotri Hospital with his mother in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city under the limits of the Dighi Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

According to police reports, the incident took place on the evening of 15th March, around 7:30 pm. Atharva was alone at home, as his mother had gone out due to some work. He allegedly used a seatbelt from a car to hang himself in the kitchen in his own house, police officials said.

When his mother returned, she found the door locked from the inside. Despite repeated calls, there was no response. She alerted neighbours, and a youth living nearby entered through a window and opened the door. Atharva was found hanging inside. His mother fainted on seeing the scene, reported eyewitnesses.

Police officials and personnel from Dighi Police Station reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital after bringing him down, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Formatted His Mobile Before Suicide

During the investigation, police found that Atharva had formatted his mobile phone before taking the step. Officials said this detail is being examined as part of the probe.

Atharva’s father lives in Vishrantwadi. His sudden death has left the family devastated. Further investigation is underway. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Dighi Police Station.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You can contact mental health helplines like AASRA (24x7) at 9820466726.