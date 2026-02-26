Pimpri-Chinchwad: Told Family He Was Going To Chennai, Found Dead In Punawale Society 2 Days Later | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 25-year-old man was found dead in an upscale housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Punawale in the wee hours of Thursday. Shockingly, two days prior to his death, he told his family, who live in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city itself, that he was going to Chennai for work but was found in the city itself.

The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Dattatraya Sutar (a resident of Kalewadi). An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Ravet Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate).

Speaking to the media, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare, in charge of Ravet Police Station, said, “Around 2 am, we received information that a man had jumped from the 24th floor of Pethkar Siyona Housing Society in the Punawale area. We went to the spot where his friends Saurabh Tapkir and Harshvardhan Chinchwade had taken him to the hospital.”

“Tapkir lives in the Punawale area, and they had gotten together to eat food on Wednesday. We are investigating the matter further. An ADR has been registered at the Ravet Police Station,” Sr PI Phatangare said.

Police Inspector Nitin Phatangare told The Free Press Journal, “We have found out that the deceased youth has been in distress and frustration for the last couple of years. We have received the postmortem report of the body, and according to preliminary information, we suspect it's a suicide. However, the motive behind it is currently unknown. Investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

Police sources also said that the deceased youth had told his family he worked in an IT company in Hyderabad. When he came back to them a few days ago, he claimed he was being transferred to Chennai. This was, however, a lie; police clarified that in reality he was working at his friend Saurabh Tapkir’s poultry farm in the Chandkhed area of Maval Tehsil.

Police said that Vaibhav was not married, and he is survived by his parents, who live in the Kalewadi area.