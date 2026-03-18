Broken Fans, No Water: Passengers Suffer In Scorching Heat At Swargate ST Stand In Pune As Basic Facilities Unavailable - VIDEO | Ankit Shukla

With the temperatures hovering between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius in Pune, passengers at the Swargate ST bus stand are being forced to endure unbearable conditions, as basic facilities like fans, water taps and seating have virtually collapsed.

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The situation inside the bus stand has become suffocating. Most of the fans installed in the waiting areas and ticket counters are non-functional, leaving hundreds of commuters drenched in sweat while waiting for their buses. Shockingly, while officials’ cabins remain comfortably equipped with working fans, passengers are left to suffer in the heat without any relief.

The lack of proper seating has further worsened the ordeal. A large number of chairs in the waiting area are broken or unusable, forcing passengers to either stand for long hours or sit on the floor. Daily commuters, senior citizens, and families with children are among the worst hit.

Amol Thorat, who was heading towards Ahilyanagar, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "There is no place to sit and no fan is working. We are standing here for more than an hour in this heat. It feels like no one cares about passengers."

Another passenger expressed frustration, saying, "This is one of Pune’s busiest bus stands, but the condition is worse than a village stop. We are paying, yet we are treated like this."

Despite being a major transport hub, the deteriorating infrastructure and lack of maintenance at Swargate ST Stand highlight a serious neglect of passenger welfare. With no immediate action in sight, commuters continue to bear the brunt of extreme heat and administrative apathy.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Dhanrale, Divisional Transport Officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "We will look into the matter, and the needful will be done quickly. The whole stand needs renovation, and proposals have been sent to the department. As it gets cleared, the renovation work will start. Additionally, four water filters will be installed soon at the bus stand."