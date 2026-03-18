3 Friends From Pune Die In Rajasthan On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Were Returning From Jammu & Kashmir Trip – Here Are All The Details | Sourced

Pune: Three young men from Pune District died in a car crash on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Kota District of Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. Police suspect the driver may have dozed off or lost focus, leading to the accident.

The crash took place around 10:30 am between Balapura and Karadiya villages under Kaithun Police Station limits (under the Kota City Police Force, Rajasthan). Local police said that a speeding Toyota Fortuner lost control, hit the divider and fell nearly 30 feet off the elevated expressway.

All three occupants suffered severe injuries and were declared dead before reaching the hospital.

Police identified the deceased as Siddhant Alhat (21), Kunal Choradiya (25) and Mayuresh Padale (23), all residents of Pune. All the deceased live under the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC).

Currently, the deceased have been taken to the hospital, and after postmortem, their bodies will be handed over to their families, informed the Rajasthan Police.

Were Returning From Leh-Ladakh Trip...

According to police officials, the trio was part of a group of 12 friends who had gone on a trip to Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir from 26th February. They were returning home in separate vehicles.

The Fortuner carrying the three victims was in the lead, while their friends were following behind. A total of three Toyota Fortuners were there in the friendly convoy.

The picture of three vehicles taken moments before the tragedy | Sourced

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was moving at high speed when it suddenly rammed into the divider and plunged off the road. The car was badly damaged in the impact.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped police pull the victims out of the wreckage. They were taken to the Kaithun Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

Reason Suspected To Be Driver Fatigue

Officials said CCTV footage from the expressway is being checked. Initial findings suggest driver fatigue may have caused the crash.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety on high-speed expressways, especially during long-distance travel.

Further investigation is underway.