Maharashtra Tragedy: Truck Driver Killed, 1 Injured After Collision On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Near Khopoli Tunnel

Rescue teams clear a damaged truck after a fatal accident inside the Adoshi tunnel on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway in Raigad district | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, March 9: A truck driver was killed and another person injured after a truck rammed into another from behind and overturned on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district on Sunday evening.

Accident inside Adoshi tunnel

The accident occurred in the new tunnel near Adoshi when a truck heading from Pune to Mumbai lost control, crashed into a truck ahead of it, and then hit the roadside safety barrier before overturning on the expressway. The driver of the truck died on the spot after getting trapped inside the cabin.

Driver identified by police

According to police, the truck (MH 43 Y 6936) was being driven by Mohammad Ibrahim Javed (32), a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. He was travelling towards Mumbai when he lost control of the vehicle inside the tunnel and rammed into another truck (MH 46 F 5913) from behind. The impact pushed the vehicle forward, causing it to hit the safety railing and overturn.

Javed got trapped inside the truck cabin and died at the scene. Another driver, identified as Gayadin Kushwaha, sustained injuries in the accident. He was immediately rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue operation launched

Officials from the Borghat Highway Police, IRB authorities, and members of the Help Foundation rushed to the spot after receiving information about the crash and began rescue operations.

“A team immediately reached the spot after receiving information. The injured person was rescued and shifted to a hospital, while the trapped driver was pulled out of the cabin. Both the damaged vehicles were later moved aside to restore traffic on the expressway,” a Borghat Highway Police officer said.

Traffic briefly disrupted

Traffic movement on the expressway was briefly affected but was later restored after the wrecked vehicles were cleared.

