Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Tragedy: Shakun Group MD Vallabh Maheshwari Dies As BMW Crashes Near Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar (Rajasthan): Industrialist Vallabh Maheshwari, Managing Director of Shakun Group, died in a horrific road accident after his BMW car overturned on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway near Alwar on Sunday.

Maheshwari, a 62-year-old businessman based in Jaipur, was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when the accident occurred. According to initial reports, his driver was behind the wheel of the luxury vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to an NDTV report, the driver lost control of the car while driving along the expressway. The vehicle reportedly crashed through roadside barricades before hitting the central median and eventually colliding with the wall of a culvert.

Visuals Of Mangled BMW Car Surface Online

The impact of the crash was extremely severe, leaving the high-end BMW car completely mangled. Images from the accident site showed the vehicle badly damaged after overturning during the collision.

Both Maheshwari and his driver were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital following the accident. However, doctors declared Maheshwari dead on arrival due to the severe injuries sustained in the crash. The driver, despite being involved in the accident, reportedly escaped without major injuries. Authorities said Maheshwari’s body was sent to Jaipur for a post-mortem examination. Police have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Preliminary findings suggest that overspeeding or a possible technical fault in the vehicle may have contributed to the crash. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident and further details are expected once the investigation progresses.

Maheshwari was associated with several ventures under the Shakun Group and had served as a director in different divisions of the company. Founded in the early 2000s, the group is involved in multiple sectors, including industrial setup, processing of resources and supply chain operations, which include transporting and delivering products to end users.

Former Rajasthan CM Expresses Grief Over Tragedy

Following the news of his death, condolences poured in from various quarters. Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan, expressed grief over the industrialist’s demise. In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot described the incident as extremely heartbreaking and prayed for peace for the departed soul while offering strength and support to the bereaved family during the difficult time.