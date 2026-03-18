Pune: PMC Extends Tenure Of Contractual Teachers Till April 30

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee has approved an extension for contractual recruitment of teachers under its Primary Education Department to ensure that academic activities in civic schools continue without disruption.

The civic body had earlier recruited teachers on a short-term contract of less than six months. Out of 188 candidates in the selection list, 145 completed document verification, and 106 joined duty in the first phase. Their contracts ended on March 16, 2026. Meanwhile, contracts of 62 teachers from the waiting list, appointed in the second phase, are set to expire on April 30, 2026.

With the first batch of teachers completing their tenure, the administration proposed an extension from March 18 to April 30 to avoid any impact on students’ education. The Standing Committee approved the proposal, Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said.

In a related decision, the committee also cleared a proposal to appoint three teachers on a consolidated honorarium basis for six months at a municipal school (School No. 14) for children with special needs.

Meanwhile, a serious gap in the city's education system has come to light. Out of the 236 schools run by the PMC, 91 schools are currently functioning without principals.

The question was raised by BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik, who sought details on vacant principal posts. In response, the civic administration stated that 80 Marathi-medium and 11 Urdu-medium schools currently do not have principals.

This has raised concerns about the management and academic standards of these institutions. Activists and opposition leaders are asking questions about how day-to-day administration and academics are being managed in these schools. Education experts have expressed concern that the absence of principals could adversely impact the quality of education and discipline in these schools.