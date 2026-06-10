Nashik: Gokul Gite's Defiance Tests Mahayuti Unity Ahead Of Crucial MLC Election | Sourced

Nashik: A fresh twist has emerged in the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election, as independent candidate Gokul Gite, who is associated with the BJP, has refused to withdraw despite persuasion attempts by the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and three Cabinet ministers. His firm stand has reportedly triggered doubts within the Shiv Sena about the BJP’s intentions.



Political circles are particularly surprised because the Gite family has traditionally been considered close to Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan, whose influence is generally unquestioned among his supporters. Gokul Gite’s refusal to back down despite repeated appeals has fueled speculation within Shiv Sena that sections of the BJP may be indirectly supporting his candidature. Party insiders believe that instead of focusing on election strategy and campaigning, the Mahayuti leadership is being forced to devote considerable energy to securing Gite’s withdrawal, leading to growing resentment within the Shiv Sena.



The Nashik seat was allotted to Shiv Sena under the Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement, disappointing several BJP aspirants. First, Ganesh Gite rebelled against the alliance decision, and later his brother Gokul Gite entered the fray as an independent candidate. Given the Gite family’s close political ties with Mahajan, Shiv Sena leaders reportedly find it difficult to believe that the developments are merely coincidental. They are questioning why Gokul Gite continues to remain in the race despite sustained efforts by senior BJP leaders to convince him otherwise.



With the election only days away, Shiv Sena leaders are said to be unhappy that alliance resources are being spent on managing internal dissent rather than strengthening campaign efforts. Political observers warn that if Gokul Gite remains in the contest, it could create bitterness between the BJP and Shiv Sena and potentially strain alliance relations in the future.



Mahayuti Holds 466 Votes

According to the current political arithmetic in the constituency, the BJP has 188 votes, Shiv Sena 171 votes, and the NCP 107 votes, giving the Mahayuti alliance a combined strength of 466 votes. Since only 310 votes are required for victory, the alliance would ordinarily be expected to remain comfortable. In contrast, the opposition controls only about 154 votes and has shown little visible activity in the contest.



Despite this numerical advantage, the alliance leadership continues to grapple with the challenge posed by Gokul Gite’s candidature, which many fear could deepen tensions between the BJP and Shiv Sena if left unresolved.



Meanwhile, a similar situation is unfolding in the Jalgaon Local Authorities Constituency, where the BJP has nominated Nandkishor Mahajan and is expected to win comfortably on the strength of numbers. However, Reshma Kale, associated with Shiv Sena, has entered the race as an independent rebel candidate, creating unexpected difficulties for the BJP.



Despite repeated efforts by Girish Mahajan and Minister Gulabrao Patil, Kale has reportedly refused to withdraw. Political observers are therefore speculating about a possible informal understanding: if the Shiv Sena rebel in Jalgaon withdraws, Gokul Gite may reciprocate by withdrawing from the Nashik contest. Such a strategy, though unofficial, is increasingly being discussed in political circles.