Nashik: No Compromise, No Withdrawal, Says Gokul Gite; Calls Narendra Darade 'Inactive' | Sourced

Nashik: Independent candidate Gokul Gite on Tuesday reiterated that he would not withdraw from the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency Legislative Council election and declared that he was not willing to make any compromise in the contest.



Addressing the media, Gite alleged that Narendra Darade had failed to undertake any significant work during the last six years and claimed that Darade’s “inactive” performance was the primary reason behind his decision to enter the electoral fray.



While efforts are reportedly being made by senior leaders to persuade Gite to withdraw and support the Mahayuti candidate, Gite maintained his firm stand. Launching a verbal attack on Darade, he questioned what he described as a culture of attacking his family on social media and later expressing regret when faced with criticism. He reiterated that, under such circumstances, he could never extend support to Darade.



Allegations of Inducements Through Mediators

Gite further claimed that for the past eight days, various intermediaries had been approaching him with inducements in an attempt to prevent him from contesting the election. However, he asserted that he remained committed to his position and would not succumb to any pressure or temptation.



Clarifying his political background, Gite said he had never been an active member of the BJP. He stated that he had only worked behind the scenes during elections involving his brother, Ganesh Gite, and therefore should not be labelled a rebel candidate.